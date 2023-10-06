OSUN: Ooni Uses ‘Oduduwa Throne’ To Appeal For Calm Between Warring Communities

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In the wake of escalating tensions and violence between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has passionately appealed for an end to the tragic loss of life and destruction of properties in the communities.

Addressing a gathering of journalists, including THE WHISTLER’s correspondent on Friday, Ogunwusi beseeched both communities to put an end to the ongoing hostilities over land disputes.

With the weight of his throne behind his plea, the Ooni implored, “Ifon and Ilobu people, I appeal to you in the name of God, from the ancestral throne of Oduduwa. We are one people, one race. Let us halt the senseless bloodshed and the wanton destruction of property.

“I beg you with this throne , we came from this throne, so we are all the same, I use his throne to beg you, please don’t let it escalate further, be your brother’s keeper. God bless you. Why are we killing ourselves and destroying each other’s property? Let us stop the killings!”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that at least eight people, including an infant, were said to have been killed in the latest communal clash between the communities in the early hours of Thursday.

Our correspondent visited some of the affected areas and observed that houses were razed and properties destroyed during the clash.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had consequently announced during a town hall meeting on Thursday in Osogbo that the disputed land had been taken over by his government.

“I have given a directive that nobody should be seen on the disputed land,” he said. “Anybody they see there should be arrested and prosecuted. The state government has taken over the disputed land,” said Adeleke.