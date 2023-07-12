Hackers Take Over Ogun Govt Website, Send ‘Greetings From Maldives’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The official website of the Ogun State government (www.https://www.ogunstate.gov.ng) has been compromised by hackers.

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the hackers who identified themselves as Aliester Crowley left a note on the website which reads, “Update your security! Greetings from the Maldives”

The hackers also inserted a link to a Youtube page, @AliesterCrowleyMV, where videos of other website takeovers are posted, including some belonging to the Mexican government.

The Youtube page also contains some hacking tips and tricks, including authentication bypass, remote code execution and reverse engineering.

In recent times, several websites affiliated to the Nigerian government with the.gov.ng subdomain have been compromised.

The hacked websites include those of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).