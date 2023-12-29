Fintiri Signs N225.8b 2024 Budget Into Law

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, on Friday, signed a total of N225.893 billion budget for 2024 into law.

The process came shortly after the approval of the budget by the State House of Assembly.

Advertisement

Present during the brief signing ceremony that was held in the Government House, Yola, were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, Adamawa Speaker House of Assembly, Hon Wesley Bathiya, members of the legislature and commissioners.

Fintiri assured that both the executive and legislative arm of government will continue to maintain a cordial relationship in performing their duties, adding that every local government area will get projects worth N1b from the budget.

He also promised that his government will implement the budget with total dedication, transparency and discipline for the sake of the dividends of democracy.

Earlier in the month, Fintiri had presented the budget on the floor of the State House of Assembly, saying the estimate was in line with the 2024- 2026 Medium-term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF and FSP).