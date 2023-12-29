JUST IN: Gov Adeleke Signs N274bn 2024 Budget

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday signed N274 billion appropriation bill into law after passage by the Osun State House of Assembly.

The 2024 appropriation bill christened ‘Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery’ was passed by the state assembly on December 21, 2023.

The budget has recurrent expenditure of One Hundred and Sixty–Five Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty–Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy – Six Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N165,654,976,700) and capital expenditure of One Hundred and Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (N108,254,020,710).

Subsequently, Adeleke on Friday signed the 2024 bill into law with a promise to ensure full implementation for the benefit of the state and her people.

A statement by Adeleke’s spokesperson quoted the governor as saying: “Our focus is to put the state on the path of sustainable development, hence we are rebuilding all the sectors namely education, health, sports, roads, agriculture, creative industry, digital economy ,general infrastructure alongside women and youth focussed programmes and policies.

“I commend the State Assembly for prompt processing of the appropriation bill. I also laud my team for their cooperation with the various assembly committees in the budgetary process.

“We will ensure implementation as stipulated to reconstruct the society and ensure recovery of critical sectors.”