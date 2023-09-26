Fire Disaster Averted As Petrol Tank Gets Stuck In Ikotun Area Of Lagos

A major fire outbreak was on Tuesday morning averted in the Ikotun area of Lagos State when a tanker laden with petroleum product got stuck.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the tanker got stuck around Synagogue Church, Oju-Odo in Ikotun area. This caused traffic gridlock around the area.

It took the intervention of the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to avert what could have been a major fire disaster.

Upon arriving at the scene, LASTMA operatives called other emergency responders and prevented miscreants and hoodlums from tampering with the petroleum product before the arrival of Police men from Ikotun Police Division.

“Traffic officer Demola Muibi ‘Bravo’ (Zone 7) who led LASTMA response team disclosed that an NNPC branded tanker fully loaded with petroleum product got hooked and totally blocked the entire Road inward Ikotun from the Synagogue Church.

“He disclosed further that in order to avert another major fire disaster around the entire Synagogue Church area, Lastma team after arriving at the scene around 6 am called other major emergency responders including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services immediately,” Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

“He confirmed that motorists were diverted through Ijegun Road for those who want to navigate through Ikotun/Ejigbo/Jakande and likewise those coming from Ejigbo are to access through Ile-iwe and Liasu Road in to order for them to continue their journey.

“Trans-loading commences immediately another empty tanker was brought to the scene and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services were doing the needful,” the statement added.