Nigeria’s Sports Minister Arrives Egypt To Submit Nigeria’s Bid To Host AFCON 2027

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A delegation of the Nigerian Football Federation, led by the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, arrived Egypt on Tuesday to submit Nigeria’s bid to host AFCON in 2027.

In a post via Enoh’s official X account on Tuesday, he stated that Nigeria and the Benin Republic submitted a joint bid to host AFCON in 2027.

Advertisement

He wrote, “With representatives of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), I have arrived in Cairo, Egypt. We are here to attend the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee meeting, as representatives of the Nigerian Government.

“Our attendance is because Nigeria and the Benin Republic submitted a joint bid to host AFCON in 2027. Other Governments and Member Associations bidding to host AFCON in 2027 will also be in attendance.

“Prior to this meeting, all countries bidding to host this tournament were visited by the Independent Assessment Committees of CAF to assess the state of their readiness to host this continental tournament.

“As part of the assessment process, each bidding country is expected to make a 10-minute presentation and will be granted another 15 minutes to respond to questions that may arise.

Advertisement

“Thereafter, a comprehensive report would be submitted for assessment and discussion by the CAF Executive. The meeting is slated for Wednesday, 27th September 2023. We look forward to a positive outcome for the Nigeria-Benin Republic joint bid.”

Nigeria’s only hosting of the AFCON was in 1980 when Christian Chukwu led the team to victory in front of enthusiastic home fans, including former President Shehu Shagari.

There was joint hosting with Ghana which enabled Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions to claim the trophy in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu had on August 16, appointed the Cross River State-born politician as the Minister of Sports Development.