Firefighters Save N94bn Goods At Jabi Lake Mall, Adidas Store

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has contained a fire outbreak that erupted at the Adidas Store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, and averted the destruction of the multi-billion Naira worth of Goods.

The fire, which lasted for over six hours, was eventually subdued through efforts of the FFS and Julius Berger Fire Service.

The operation was led by Crew Commander, S.F. Agbo.

According to the Service, the timely intervention of firefighters limited the damage to a section of the mall, and prevented the flames from spreading to other stores.

Preliminary assessments indicate that goods worth about N94bn were salvaged out of an estimated N100bn in stock prior to the incident.

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Olumide Adeyemi Samuel, lauded the officers involved for their courage and dedication, describing the effort as a demonstration of the Service’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property nationwide.

Advertisement

“Our men displayed remarkable bravery and coordination under pressure. Their action reaffirms our resolve to protect Nigerians and their investments, no matter the odds,” the CG stated.

Following the incident, the FFS urged business owners, facility managers, and households to adopt proactive fire prevention practices.

It further advised regular electrical inspections, avoidance of circuit overloading, installation of fire detection systems, and ensuring that appliances are switched off after business hours.

Other recommendations include staff training on basic fire response, keeping emergency exits clear, and immediate reporting of electrical sparks or burning smells.

The service reminded the public of its emergency contact lines, 112 (toll-free) and 0803 200 3557 for prompt response in fire emergencies.