Flight Operations Resume At Enugu Airport After Workers’ Protest

Flight operations at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, have resumed after a temporary shutdown on Friday caused by aviation workers protesting the Federal Government’s plan to concession the airport.

The protest, according to union sources, stemmed from concerns over the handling of the concession process and its potential impact on workers’ welfare.

Workers alleged that the airport has been concessioned to a prominent businessman from Anambra State without clear assurances regarding the future of existing staff.

Attempts by aviation unions to engage the alleged concessionaires and relevant government officials reportedly yielded no concrete responses.

Following directives from the national offices of aviation unions, the workers shut down all flight operations, leaving passengers stranded at the terminal.

Videos circulating online showed frustrated travellers milling around the airport in anger.

However, the airport management later confirmed that operations have resumed.

In an official statement, the management of Akanu Ibiam International Airport said normalcy has been restored but warned that some disruptions may persist.

“We would like to inform you that normalcy has been restored at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. However, please be aware that our morning flights were affected by the protest, and you may experience rescheduling as a result,” the statement shared by Enugu Air on X read.

While the airport management apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their patience, no information was provided on agreements reached with the workers.

Passengers were advised to check their flight schedules or notifications from airlines before proceeding to the airport to avoid delays and ensure a smooth travel experience.