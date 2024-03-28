Forbes Under 30 Summit: Omah Lay, 4 Nigerian Influencers To Perform, Speak At Event

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian singer, Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia and four other Nigerians have been announced as performers and speakers at the upcoming Forbes 30 Under Africa summit.

Slated for May 5 to May 9, 2024, the summit will take place at the Main Deck & Main Mall in Gaborone, Botswana.

Advertisement

The event, themed ‘The Engine of Africa’s Economic Growth: Investment and Entrepreneurship’, marks Forbes’ third and biggest iteration on the continent.

Joining Omah Lay on stage as speakers include Bola Adegbulu, Principal Investor at AI Fund, renowned designer Tia Adeola, Kippa CEO Kennedy Ekezie, and Peace Itimi, Chief Storyteller of Founders Connect.

The event will also feature a diverse lineup of speakers and performers, including US entertainer and entrepreneur, Nick Cannon, Judy Dlamini, the founder and executive chairman of Mbekani Group, and Netflix Africa and Middle East VP of Content Ben Amadasun.

Others who are billed to either speak or perform at the event, are Christine Namare, award-winning chef, Chef Cola, OmniRetail founder, Deepankar Rustagi, Evolving Artist and Dance Entrepreneur, Bontle M.

Advertisement

Forbes noted the importance of the summit in spotlighting Africa’s burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape and fostering connections among young leaders and investors.

“Nigeria’s most talked about innovators. The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos.

“His voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production.

“Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay’s rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion’s bright and expansive future,” Forbes said.

Speaking about the summit, Forbes said, “We will convene the most successful, innovative, and impact-minded young entrepreneurs and leaders from around the continent and around the globe.

Advertisement

“The African continent is home to the world’s youngest population and greatest growth market, ripe for catalyzing entrepreneurial capitalism at scale. Event programming will focus on spotlighting Africa’s greatest business stories and biggest opportunities, and on the investors and founders who are forging new paths forward.

“As with every Under 30 Summit, the networking and cultural experiences promise to be unbeatable. Featured speakers will include government officials, venture capitalists, CEOs, and celebrities. Activities will include exploration around Gaborone, taking in the scenery, music, cuisine, and local staples of our host country.”