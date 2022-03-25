Former Deputy Speaker Yusuf Dumps APC

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf, has dumped the All Progressives Congress.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Yusuf submitted his resignation letter at the Osun State APC Secretariat, Osogbo on Friday morning.

No details of his resignation have been made known but the schism in the Osun State chapter of the party may have been responsible.

Yusuf belongs to the Rauf Aregbesola’s camp which stoutly opposes the sitting governor, Mr Gboyega Ayetola, who got the ticket of the party to run for second term.

Ayetola is backed by the APC National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, who has also come under attack from Aregbesola, his former political associate.

Yusuf confirmed the development to newsmen but said, “Yes I have left the APC, that’s all I can say for now.”

