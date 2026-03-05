Foundation To Sponsor Health Insurance For Enugu Vulnerable

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The indigent in Udi and Ezeagu local government areas of Enugu State who are in need of health care will be provided for by the Dr Uzor Foundation.

THE WHISTLER reports that the gesture is extended to the vulnerable in all the 91 communities of the federal constituency.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr Festus Uzor, told newsmen in Enugu that the scheme would be executed by the foundation in collaboration with the Enugu State Universal Health Insurance Agency. According to him, the beneficiaries would be enrolled in the agency’s health insurance scheme.

He explained that the health insurance scheme was aimed at improving access to affordable healthcare for vulnerable residents in the two local government areas.

Quoting him, “Beyond the random payment of hospital bills for some persons in dire need, we are in discussion with the Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage to launch a new paradigm in our efforts to optimize financial access to healthcare for some of the poorest of the poor persons in local communities.”

He said the foundation would pay the annual health insurance premium for selected indigent persons, enabling them to access a wide range of medical services throughout the year under the agency’s Adoption/Diaspora Health Insurance Programme.

“Our foundation will pay annual health insurance premiums for select poorest of the poor persons in our communities which will give them access to all year-round free primary, advanced secondary and dental care through the agency’s accredited health care facilities,” he stated.

On how the beneficiaries would be selected, Dr Uzor said the foundation would utilise the services of grass-roots leaders for mobilisation. He said the foundation’s operatives would reach out to the traditional rulers and presidents-general of the 91 officially recognised communities in Udi and Ezeagu LGAs to identify the deserving persons.

He said the foundation had embarked on the health intervention as part of its contributions to the state government’s efforts to expand access to affordable healthcare.

Uzor said, “This is our modest contribution to the Enugu State government’s bold efforts to bring affordable healthcare to the doorsteps of our people. It is designed to create lasting social impact rather than temporary relief. We are building an organised ecosystem of opportunities, not one-off charity.”