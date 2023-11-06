Founder Of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, Gives Financial Support To Cancer Survivor

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The publisher of THE WHISTLER Newspaper and Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, has come to the aid of a Kaduna-based lady who is battling breast cancer.

THE WHISTLER published the story of Patience Fadason on Sunday where she narrated her ordeal after a breast cancer surgery at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital that cost her N250,000.

Advertisement

Ms Fadason, who said she’s been unable to do her tailoring work since she had the surgery in June, had cried for help after revealing she would also need over N552,000 for recommended chemotherapy sessions for an initial three months.

Her left breast was cut off during the surgery to stop the cancer from spreading to the other one.

“I don’t know how I’m going to cope with this because I’m not even working now. I don’t have anyone to help me apart from my sister who has already done too much for me. She sold everything to raise money,” she had told THE WHISTLER.

But moved by Ms Fadason’s story, Chief Ume sent N1.2 million to her account on Monday morning to cover all her medical expenses and feeding.

Advertisement

Chief Ume also instructed his staff to monitor developments around the cancer survivor for any further assistance.

Ms Fadason told THE WHISTLER she was moved to tears after she got N1.2 million bank alert from a man who never knew her.

“I was confused when we saw the alert because the figures were many, so I asked someone to tell me what was there,” she explained in a

telephone chat with THE WHISTLER.

“Jesus! I broke down in tears when they told me it was N1.2 million! I don’t know this man but God will bless him and his family. I don’t know what to say, God will bless him.”