‘Don’t Know What To Do’ — Lady Narrates Cancer Ordeal After Left Breast Cut Off

Whenever she robbed her breasts, she felt a lump in the left one but she never thought it was anything serious. Then she started to see and feel what she didn’t like. The lump and the flesh around her nipples started becoming stiffer. She was scared and went to the hospital.

At the hospital, they took samples of the breast tissues for test and confirmed she had breast cancer!

Patience Fadason, 36, was ill-prepared for the surgery which had to be done immediately to stop the cancer from spreading. She couldn’t raise the N250,000 required for the surgery at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna. She was unmarried, had no savings having just renewed her house rent, and had no affluent family members to call on.

But Ms Fadason was lucky, her elder sister who was desperate to see her through the trauma, helped her to raise the money needed for the surgery.

The surgery was done on July 25 and she is now in the post-surgery phase of her trauma. The affected breast was cut off. The fashion designer revealed to THE WHISTLER in an interview that she has been unable to work for the past 3 months.

She further revealed that the hospital told her she has to do chemotherapy for an initial three months which would cost her N92,000 every 2 weeks, totalling N552,000 for the three months. She said this is beside other medications and diet she would need.

Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to kill fast-growing cancer cells in the body.

“I don’t know how I’m going to cope with this because I’m not even working now,” she said, her voice trembling with emotions. “I don’t have anyone to help me apart from my sister who has already done too much for me. She sold everything to raise money.”

As she struggles through the harsh reality of a deadly disease and tries to mask her apprehensions, she manages to tell her story to THE WHISTLER.

She narrated how “Just like that ” she discovered a small lump around her breast, uncertain about what it could be, Ms Fadason noted that she never took it as anything very serious.

Continuing, she recalled moments when she felt “no pain”, and decided to ignore it but “after a while, I realized that it kept increasing, and the surroundings of my nipple is feeling stiff.”

That was when she sought medical attention at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The doctor’s diagnosis brought a profound and chilling transformation to her life.

She said before the operation, she underwent a test called a two-cord biopsy which involves taking a sample of the tissue from the lump or cancer cells to the laboratory to run a test to know whether there is cancer or not, and another which both cost N35,000 each.

The surgery cost her N250,000.

She revealed that the experience has left her broken and traumatized by having to live with one of her breasts removed, luckily, she noted that the second breast was not affected.

But helpless and in dire need to fight the deadly disease, Fadason is appealing to the general public and well-meaning Nigerians to assist her in managing her health to live a normal life. She gave her account details and telephone contact as : Tel: 07066166489 (Patience Fadason Faith, GTBank, 0457997800)