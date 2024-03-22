Four Arrested In Lagos For Faking Kidnap, Demanding N5m Ransom

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Lagos States Police Command have arrested four people for faking kidnap and demanding N5 million ransom.

The suspects were identified as Margret Itodo, Agnes Ogbeh, Esther Anyanwu, and Anthony Chinakwe.

They were arrested for faking the kidnap of Ogbeh.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Ogbeh, who resides in Akure, Ondo State capital, had travelled to Lagos and was reportedly kidnapped in the state.

Later her family back in Akure received a video showing her and one other tied, gagged, and groaning with blood droplets around them.

However, upon investigation, detectives from the Command found Ogbeh, the other lady in the video and two others at a hideout living freely together.

Further investigation showed that Itodo is a professional make-up artist who was hired to make the video look real.

“Further investigations revealed that Margaret Itodo is a professional make-up artist who was hired to make the video look real. All four have made confessional statements and are to be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation,” Hundeyin said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, while commending the detectives for a “timely investigation” called on residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around them to the nearest security agency.