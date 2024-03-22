NOUN Mourns Prof. Who Died Weeks To Assumption As University VC

455 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has mourned the death of the immediate-past Director of Management Information Systems (DMIS) at the University, Prof. Muhtari Alhassan.

It was gathered that Prof. Alhassan was on leave of absence after which he was supposed to pick up a VC appointment elsewhere before his untimely passing.

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, in a condolence message, on Friday, described the death as a monumental loss to the academic community.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity of NOUN, said Peters, in a condolence message disclosed that Alhassan died in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2024 after a brief illness.

In the statement, the VC described Alhassan as “a committed staff of the university,” adding, “His dedication to his role and trustworthiness was exemplary.”

The VC noted that Muhtari was very simple and unassuming and also a credible confidant.

Recalling the deceased academician’s pioneering work at the NOUN and his excellent character, Peters said, “It was one of the best decisions I took, at the very early stage on assumption of office as Vice-Chancellor, to appoint him the first Professor in our Department of Computer Science.

The statement said : “Until his passing, Muhtari was the foundational director of MIS from 2016 – 2023 and was on leave of absence to pick up a VCship appointment elsewhere before his untimely passing.

“We cannot forget his work at NOUN. Muhtari single-handedly designed and implemented the NOUN students portal that handles students’ application for admission, students’ admission, registration and the exam scripts management system, among others, during which period he saved the university out of a deepened crisis.

“Aside from his role as DMIS, Muhtari also served in several committees in the university and was even instrumental to the selection of his successor at the MIS.

“Muhtari was a good man, an almost perfect gentle and simple man. He died a simple man.

“May God grant Muhtari Alhassan, mercy and eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss also. I miss you Muhtari.”