Four Days After Bwari Attack, Terrorists Open Fire On Military Personnel Along Abuja-Niger Road

Reports on Thursday indicate another attack on Military personnel in the Zuma rock area, along the Abuja-Niger expressway.

The terrorists had reportedly attacked the troops on Thursday night as residents could hear sounds of gunshots emanating from a golf club.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but a military source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told this website the incident may have caused the death of some military personnel.

“It was the terrorists that attacked. It was an ambush on the soldiers after the checkpoint not at that very checkpoint,” the source added.

This report comes nearly a week after troops of the Presidential Brigade Guard ran into an ambush by terrorists. Two soldiers and a captain were killed during the incident.

Attempts to get comments from the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, were not successful as calls and text message sent to his phone line were not answered.