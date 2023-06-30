FRANCE: Three-Day Riot Forces President Macron To Cut Short Overseas Trip

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President of France, Emmanuel Macron, departed the European summit in Brussels on Friday to return to his country following a riot that broke out in the nation as a result of the murder of a teenager by a police officer on Tuesday.

The riot is still raging as of Friday and several media reports say properties including shopping malls have been destroyed by violent protesters across the country despite the presence of about 40,000 policemen.

While over 600 persons have been arrested by relevant authorities, the France National Police revealed on Friday that the riot affected police stations but vowed to restore order.

“Yesterday evening, the director general of Police Nationale went to meet the staff of the police stations attacked the previous night, in Torcy and Dammarie-les-Lys to show them his full support and thank them for their commitment,” the police tweeted.

The development became almost uncontrollable after the public learned that a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, Nahel M, while he was driving out of a traffic stop.

The said police officer has been arrested by authorities and charged for homicide.