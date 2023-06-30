Four Hospitalised As Two-Storey Building Collapses In Rivers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than four persons have been hospitalized after a two-storey building collapsed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday morning.

It was reported that the building belonging to the 1708 Hotel in the Rumuoke area of Rivers State collapsed at 6:15 a.m. when residents were still asleep.

According to the state Commissioner for Works, Emeka Woke, he was directed by the Governor to visit the scene and assess the extent of the damage.

Woke assured that the government would take every measure to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

“Early this morning, the governor, Siminialaye Fubara, was informed about this building collapse and he directed that I immediately visit the site on his behalf and assess the extent of damage and report back to him.

“Having seen the building, the first thing we did was carry out a personnel audit, and from available records, no life was lost but we have been told that four persons sustained some injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.”