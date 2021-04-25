Fraudsters Clone Phone Number Of NNPC CFO, Solicit Funds

40 SHARES Share Tweet

The phone number of the Chief Finance Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Umaru Ajiya, has been cloned by internet fraudsters.

Ajiya’s telephone number was said to have been cloned by fraudsters that are now sending out a Sterling Bank’s Account number to members of the public so as to solicit for funds.

Confirming the development, Ajiya called on the public to disregard any of such messages soliciting for funds using a Sterling Bank account details 0500323013 with the account name as Muntari Adamu.

He urged members of the public not to fall to the antics of the fraudsters by placing money into such account.