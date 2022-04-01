FRSC Promotes Top Officers Due For Retirement

In what could be seen as a bizarre promotion exercise by a government agency, the Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 18 senior officers already due to retire.

The promotions were announced on Thursday in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem.

THE WHISTLER’s effort to speak to Kazeem on phone proved abortive. While responding to text messages sent to him, he ignored our correspondent’s question on why officers due for retirement were prompted but instead said it was not only senior officers that were so elevated.

In the statement he earlier issued, Kazeem said two Assistant Corps Marshals were promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, four Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal, and 39 Deputy Corps Commanders to the rank of Corps Commander.

He also said that 64 Assistant Corps Commanders were promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders, adding that 57 Chief Route Commanders were also promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders.

Furthermore, 132 Superintendent Route Commanders were promoted to Chief Route Commanders, as well as 427 Route Commanders, were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

According to the statement, the commission also approved the promotion of 317 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Assistant Route Commander as well as 76 Assistant Route Commanders (ARC) to the rank of Deputy Route Commander.

Curiously, 18 senior officers expected to proceed on terminal leave were also promoted without any indication that their promotion was long overdue.

The FRSC statement said: “Others who were elevated with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave are two Assistant Corps Marshals appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

“Three Corps Commanders also promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal; as well as seven Deputy Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Corps Commander.

“And six Assistant Corps Commanders equally promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander respectively.”

Kazeem said that the approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission, ratifying the report of the Establishment Committee of the Commission on the promotion of Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

He quoted the Board Chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello, as expressing delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process.

He said Bello urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the Corps, adding that the promotion was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence, and hard work.

Kazeem also quoted the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, as congratulating the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank called for more focus, dedication, commitment, and passion.

Kareem further disclosed that the promotion exercise which was diligently conducted began with medical examination, physical test exercises, computer-based examination, and oral interview.