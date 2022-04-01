APC Candidate Loses As Appeal Court Affirms Umahi’s Defection From PDP

The Appeal Court sitting in Enugu, Friday dismissed a 2019 application challenging the defection of Ebonyi Governor David Nweze Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, from the Peoples Democratic party to the All Progressives Congress.

The suit was instituted by Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and his runing mate Chief Justin Ogbodo Mbam, who claimed they were the governorship aspirants of the APC prior to Umahi’s defection.

But the lead judge of the appellate court, Justice Belgore, held that the duo can only be vacated from their seats by the legistature in line with the 1999 constitution.

The court said that “defection of an office holder is not novel to Nigeria’s judicial jurisprudence,” according to The Punch.

Ogbuoji had approached the appeal court after the Ebonyi State High Court had struck out his suit for lacking in merit.

THE WHISTLER reports that Umahi is awaiting the decision of the Appeal Court Abuja following his sacking by the Federal High court in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER reported that the trial court had on March 8 ordered the removal of the duo over their defection to the All Progressive Congress despite winning the governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court in Abuja had said that votes belong to political parties, not candidates.