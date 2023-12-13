Fubara Calls Wike ‘My Oga’ On 56th Birthday Amid ‘Impeachment’ Threat

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid an impeachment threat and hours after the demolition of the Rivers State Assembly complex, Governor Simi Fubara has extended surprise birthday felicitations to former Governor Nyesom Wike, referring to him warmly as “my Oga” while wishing him well.

While the message appeared cordial, it was in contrast to the ongoing political feud between Wike and Fubara.

Advertisement

Fubara’s message read, “I congratulate my Oga, His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Life Bencher, immediate Past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day.

“We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health.

“Once again, happy birthday and hearty congratulations.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Rivers State Assembly complex was hastily demolished in an early morning operation. It was also previously firebombed as two opposing assembly factions – one loyal to Wike and one to Fubara – moved to impeach or defend the governor.

Wike, who until recently was Fubara’s political godfather, is believed to be behind the alleged plot to impeach the governor after the duo fell out barely months after the March 18 Rivers governorship election.

The recent defection of 27 Rivers assembly lawmakers from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gave credence to speculations that Fubara could be impeached over his feud with Wike, who is now serving as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the APC-led Federal Government.

The political divide within the state had manifested in the appointment of rival speakers and the suspension of the State Chief Judge suspected to be loyal to Wike.

Advertisement

‘NOBODY CAN TAKE AWAY OUR POLITICAL STRUCTURE’

Wike, in November, suggested that his rift with Fubara stemmed from the latter’s attempt to dismantle his ‘political structure’ in the state.

“Nobody can take away the political structure in Rivers,” the minister said at a meeting with some governors elected on the platform of the PDP in Abuja.

“Nobody can intimidate me. If I want to do something, I will do it. The impeachment is not a military coup, it is provided under the constitution.”

Wike denied allegations that money was the cause of the political crisis in the state, describing the claim as “absolute rubbish”.

“I just left the office (governor) how many months ago? And I am the FCT minister. So, which money? But nobody can take away our political structure. No one.

Advertisement

“You cannot work and people will begin to bring enemies — those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office.

“I am not a political ingrate but don’t touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes.

“I am not disturbed, I will do what is right and my conscience is clear. I am not the person you think that you will now go to social media and say all kinds of things.

“You must be careful, I have the capacity to fight back.”