Rivers State Government Speaks On Demolition Of Assembly Complex

The Rivers State Government has said it ordered that the state assembly complex should be demolished based on superior advice from experts

A statement from Mr Joseph Johnson, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Wednesday said after the building was burnt, it suffered structural defects mainly as a result of the explosion and fire incident thus rendering the main building unfit for human use.

The statement explained that after the visit of the Governor of the state, Simi Fubara to inspect the level of damage done to the building on the day of the fire incident, it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the integrity of the building.

The government said on the night of the attack on the complex, explosive dynamites were used to attack the complex which shook it to foundation.

“There were visible cracks on the walls afterwards, and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business,” the statement said.

It added that, “After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, the experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous.”

The statement noted that the “government had tried all cost saving measures towards repair of the complex until it bowed to the superior view of rebuilding the complex to a more befitting edifice.”

The statement added that, “In the interim, the Rivers State Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct their affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex.”

During the demolition exercise on Wednesday morning, the police were seen providing security.

This is coming few days after 27 lawmakers said to be loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, defected from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following political rift between the governor and the minister.

The governor meanwhile congratulated his predecessor on his birthday while the demolition exercise was going on.