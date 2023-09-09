‘INEC Broke The Trust Of Nigerians By Failing To Transmit Election Results Electronically’ —Akande, Former Presidential Aide

A former Presidential Aide, Laolu Akande, has said that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit the results of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections has broken the trust of Nigerians.

Akande stated this while answering questions on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Friday night.

According to Akande, INEC failed to fulfill its promise to upload polling unit results on their Result Viewing Portal.

“It is important to establish something we cannot basically run away from. INEC came out of this election as a damaged goods.

“There is no doubt about that. INEC itself set up a standard. INEC determined the guidelines. INEC committed to the people of Nigeria that this is how we are going to declare the result of this election.

“In fact, the Chairman of INEC went abroad and said, ‘What we are going to do is that these results, when we get it, we will put it on IReV in real-time’,” Akande said.

Akande’s comments came after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel ruled that the sole technological requirement mandated for use by the INEC during elections is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).