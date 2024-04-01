Army Destroys Terrorist’s Enclave, Kills 11 In Zamfara, Katsina

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed a terrorist enclave in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, and Katsina States.

The troops, on March 29 raided the den of a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Hassan Yantagwaye, in Tsafe where three three terrorists were killed.

“Yantagwaye and his group have been responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in some parts of North West Nigeria,” the Army said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Nigerian Army, a large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

In Katsina State, the troops had engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in Shawu Kuka, Shinda, Tafki, Gidan Surajo, and Citakushi in Kabai I and Kabai II within the Faskari Local Government Area.

At least eight terrorists were killed and three locally fabricated guns, military uniforms and a large quantity of stolen grains were recovered.

In Ebonyi State, troops conducting night patrols on 31 April also encountered armed Effium militias along Urban Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The troops were said to have overpowered the assailants in a combat, leading to a capture one.

The troops also recovered one AK – 47 Rifle and 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition.

“The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation,” the Army said.

The Army further notes that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the populace and will leave no stone unturned to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents.