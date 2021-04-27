Fulani ‘Miilitia’ Killed Over 70 In 2 Weeks, Invades IDP Camp In Benue

57 SHARES Share Tweet

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that over 70 persons have died in the last two weeks owing to the activities of herdsmen militia in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing irate youths who reportedly barricaded the Makurdi-Lafia road with the bodies of victims reportedly killed by herdsmen in an Internally Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in the state.

The state government in a statement on Tuesday had announced that suspected Fulani herdsmen had reportedly invaded the Abagena community, housing the IDP camp in Makurdi.

“Seven dead bodies have so far been counted with many others injured after armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Abagena community housing Internally Displaced person camp in Makurdi Local Area of Benue State,” the statement said.

While addressing the irate youths, Ortom described the recent attack as “inhuman, barbaric and unacceptable”.

He accused the Federal Government of being complacent to the issues of insecurity ravaging the country, hence the reoccurrences of kidnappings and killings across the country.

“ If Government had taken the issue of militia herders seriously; it wouldn’t have escalated to this level.

“He lamented that in the last two weeks, over seventy persons had been killed in Makurdi Local Government alone while various communities across Benue are suffering from same militia herdsmen,” the statement read.

Ortom has, however, called for urgent action against the activities of militia herdsmen across the country.