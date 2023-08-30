Gabon Coup: ‘Worried’ Tinubu Says ‘Power Belongs To People, Not Loaded Guns’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the recent coup d’état in Gabon, saying he is watching closely while consulting with member states of the African Union.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Wednesday to State House Correspondent in Abuja.

The Nigerian Presidency warned against the seizure of power by the gun.

‘’President Bola Tinubu is watching closely with deep concern for the country’s social-political stability and at the seeming autocratic contention spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.

‘’The president as a man who has made significant sacrifices in his life in the course of advancing and defending democracy believes that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people and not in the barrel of a loaded gun,’’ he said.

The junta had ousted the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, accusing him of treason.