Gabon Junta Begs Congo President To Prevail On AU, Others To Lift Sanctions

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Congo Brazzaville President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, received the head of Gabon’s junta, General Brice Clotaire Olingui Nguema, for discussions bordering on security and sanctions imposed on the latter after Gabonese soldiers overthrew their democratic government.

The Congolese president confirmed via a tweet on Sunday that the duo met face-to-face for the first time after Nguema led a mutiny against the democratic institutions in his country.

Advertisement

On his part, General Nguema said he explained to the Congolese president his reason for staging the coup d’etat and his plan to ensure a smooth transition to democracy.

“I went to Brazzaville today to speak with President Denis @SassouNGuesso Our discussions mainly focused on issues related to the transition, regional security and strengthening the partnership between our two countries.

“l also requested the support of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso for mediation with regional and continental authorities, in order to review the various sanctions imposed on #Gabon.

“My goal is to restore our institutions and contribute to the preservation of regional peace and security, ” the Gabonese General stated via his X account.

Advertisement

Since the coup d’etat in Gabon, regional and continental blocs like the African Union (AU) had suspended the country while imposing several sanctions pending the restoration of democracy.