Fubara Floors LP At Rivers Governorship Tribunal

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has held that the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Beatrice Itubo, against the election of Governor Simi Fubara of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), lacks merit.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fubara as winner of the March 13 Governorship poll with 302,614 votes.

Advertisement

Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress scored 95,274 votes while Itubo came in fourth position with 22,224 votes.

But the Labor Party and its candidate filed a petition before the Tribunal, challenging the outcome.

They alleged that widespread electoral malpractice, voters’ intimidation and violence marred the polls.

But in its judgment on Monday, the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, dismissed the petition for the petitioner’s failure to substantiate the claims.