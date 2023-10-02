‘Unpaid N30k’: Basketmouth Finally Apologises To AY Comedian After 17-Year Rift

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has apologized to his colleague AY Makun, over the 17-year-old rift between them.

Basketmouth, in a video posted on his verified Instagram handle on Monday, referred to AY as “my guy” and stated “I just want us to live in peace and harmony”.

He also extended his apology “to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended”.

His words, “To all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended, I say this to you from the bottom of my heart, I am genuinely sorry.

“To the people that accused me of doing things that affected their careers in one way or the other. I am not going to accept or deny these allegations, God knows the truth. But regardless, please forgive me, I beg you from the bottom of my heart.

“Now to my guy AY, I do not know if my apology is still valid right now, but if it is, please forgive me. And I want you to know that I forgive whatever you did or said knowingly or unknowingly. It is gone. I just want us to live in peace and harmony.

“Now for the people that are thinking or assuming that this apology is birthed because I have a show coming up on the 26th of November I would like to say this, you are absolutely correct. I am trying to sell tickets for my show. But I am also sorry for everything I have done.”

AY had in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo recounted how N30,000 tore his friendship apart with Basketmouth.

AY said: “Now, something funny happened, one of the gigs per se, I got his endorsement to go stand in for him. Usually, what we get at that time was N30,000, and that amount of money was everything to me. It would buy me my pack of noodles, recharge card, fuel for my car and generator. I would also avail myself of the opportunity to pay one or two people to do one or two skits that I can quickly put out. So, I got this job but the people were not too happy to see me at the venue because they were expecting Basketmouth.

“Long story short, the guy was later happy with my performance and there was an exchange of numbers and I left. This gig came through one of Basketmouth’s guys. Two weeks running, I had not seen N30,000 and I was starving, as a bachelor, I had nothing. So, I decided to ask for N30,000 and he said the person had not paid.”