Ganduje Inaugurates APC Imo Governorship Campaign Council Secretariat.

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, all is now set for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to conduct their state campaign council inauguration today in Owerri.

The party Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje in company of the party big wigs from the state and the national level stormed Owerri the Imo state capital on Friday where he commissioned the party secretariat.

He expressed delight at the beautiful edifice and urged the party supporters to work hard to ensure the state governor, Hope Uzodinma wins the election.

He said: “I am so delighted, I am astonished to see this beautiful building which is an indication that the coming gubernatorial election is a huge success that is coming to the people of Imo State.

“This beautiful building purposefully for the election, for the campaign will be a premises where all planning, all strategies, where all actions will take place, all the coordination in other to win the election.

“Seeing is believing, we believe that this election will be won.

“I urge you, all the local government chairman, local government party chairman, the state executive council, all the stakeholders, everybody in APC, this building to ensure that we record huge success in the coming election.

“So, I call you to work day and night actively, because we believe that success is on our side” he concluded.

On his part, Uzodinma expressed delight at the opportunity the people of Imo State gave him and expressed optimism that he would be reelected.

He said: “My great people of Imo State, just as I have always said, the movement is beyond sectional and party sentiments rather, it is a consolidation on the gains of my administration in the past years, having restored the State from its deplorable condition.

“I cannot walk through this alone, your mandate I hold for the first four years and your mandate I seek for the next four years. Together, we have recovered our dear State, rehabilitated our institutions and reconstructed our infrastructures.

“It Is now time for us to usher in the next level of Shared Prosperity where the reforms and policies we have instituted shall play a vital role in our economic growth and stability for the benefit of all.”