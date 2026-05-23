Tinubu Sweeps Votes, Rival Scores Zero At Ikoyi APC Primary

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President Bola Tinubu on Saturday participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election at Ward L2, Ikoyi II, held at Ireti Primary School, Mekunwen Street, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos.

Tinubu, who arrived at the venue at about 11.34 am, was received by party leaders and supporters before joining the queue to be counted.

The accreditation, which commenced at 10.45 a.m., ended at 11.15 a.m.

Tinubu applauded the turnout of party members and emphasised the need for unity and cohesion for the party.

The President noted that the reports reaching him nationwide showed that the primaries were peaceful.

“Reports reaching me from across the party chapters show that the exercise is going on smoothly,” Tinubu said.

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Earlier, the Electoral Officer, Mrs Martha Adukwu, commended party members for the peaceful conduct of the exercise, describing the process as orderly and transparent.

Adukwu said two aspirants, President Bola Tinubu and Chief Stanley Osifo, contested for the party’s presidential ticket.

The electoral officer, who called for the agents of the two aspirants, said that only the agent of President Tinubu was available at the ward.

According to her, a total of 5,163 party members registered in the ward and Tinubu secured 4,996 votes to emerge winner of the exercise, while Osifo scored zero vote.

Announcing the results, Adukwu, declared Tinubu the winner of the primary election in the ward.

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Earlier, the Lagos State APC Chairman, who appreciated the party faithful for the high turnout assured that the party and the President would not disappoint them.

“You are here to exercise your franchise to elect the candidate of your choice to fly the party’s flag in 2027 presidential elections.

“We must be orderly and do it in such a way that the people of Nigeria will know that this is the best organised party as far as the Federal Republic is concerned.

“As a member of our party, you have every right to participate in the emergence of that candidate of your choice,” Ojelabi said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief Returning Officers for the Presidential Election as well as members of the Local Organising Committee for the primary, led by the Secretary, Mr Adekunle Olayinka, were present.