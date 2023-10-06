‘Gang Of Evil Police Officers’ Blocking My Promotion Despite Presidential Directive – CSP Nwadike

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dr. Joseph Nwadike, a Chief Superintendent of Police has narrated how some “gang of evil police officers” blocked his promotion despite the goodwill and recommendations he enjoyed from several officers within the force and the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN.

With almost two decades of experience as a lawyer in the legal department of the Nigeria Police Force, Nwadike told THE WHISTLER candidly about the existence of both virtuous and obstructive individuals within the force.

Despite alleged strong opposition from those he described as “evil men in the force”, he owes special gratitude to “exceptional good officers like the current Inspector General of Police and the Police Public Relation Officer, AIG Abduyari and AIG ARUNGWA” who contributed greatly to his career both as a police officer and lawyer representing the police.

According to him, the former AGF Malami, having noted his giant strides in the Force, forwarded his name for promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police but that some police officers blocked the AGF’s recommendation from being forwarded to the relevant authorities.

“Do you know that Malami, the past Attorney General of the Federation signed a Presidential Recommendation for my promotion to Assistant Commissioner of Police, but some gang of evil Police Officers sat upon it and refused to forward it to the Police Service Commission for implementation. This is one of the greatest evil I experienced in the Police Force

“I must respect Malami SAN, former Attorney General of the Federation for being detribalized by signing a Presidential Recommendation for my promotion,” Nwadike stated.

Nwadike shared another instance where an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) seemingly dangled the possibility of recommending him for a High Court Judge appointment but failed to follow through while leaving him with excessive workload.

Nwadike also recalled how a former governor of Imo State wrote recommendations for promotion in his favour, “but the same evil gang of Police Officer’s worked against it and it was never implemented.”

He added, “My cases at both Supreme Court and Court of Appeal were removed from me in order to deny me the conferment of SAN at the behest of the same gang of evil Police Officers.”

Despite these challenges, Nwadike commended the current Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for maintaining a high standard of ethics and commitment to his duties, even in the face of adversity posed by a minority of colleagues.