Gas Explosion Injures 4 Persons In Lagos

Three women and a man were on Monday morning injured following a gas explosion at the Agege area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Ijaiye beside the Apostolic Church, Agege.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), preliminary report revealed that one of the gas cylinders got exploded as a result of gas leakage and caught fire in the process.

Confirming the incident, LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the injured sustained second degree burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“No loss of life. However, four adults (three females) and an adult male sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency’s pre hospital care, alongside LASAMBUS .

“The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

“The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“A post incident assessment was conducted by the agency’s LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident. The operation had been concluded,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.