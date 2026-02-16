Gembu–Mbamnga–Yang Linking Cameroon Border Road Ends 65 Years Of Neglect— Monarch

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The traditional ruler of Mbamnga, the Mboundua, Alhaji Sale Abubakar, has described the ongoing construction of the Gembu–Mbamnga–Yang Road linking the Cameroun border as an

intervention that has finally corrected decades of neglect suffered by communities on the Mambila Plateau in Taraba State.

Speaking during a national media tour visit to the project site, the monarch said the road has restored a long-denied sense of belonging to residents, many of whom have endured isolation since 1961, when the area became part of Nigeria.

According to him, the project represents the fulfilment of long-standing promises and a turning point in the integration of Mbamnga and surrounding communities into the national economy.

“This road has changed our story. For decades, we were cut off. People crossed rivers with canoes and ferries, and a journey of barely 15 kilometres could take up to six hours. Today, that suffering is coming to an end. We now feel that we truly belong to Nigeria”, he said.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Works for approving the project, noting that the decision has fulfilled expectations that had lingered for over six decades.

“He ( Tinubu) has just awarded the contract, not knowing that he has also fulfilled some of the promises during 1961, before we joined Nigeria. So we are so happy”, the monarch said.

The Federal Controller of Works in Taraba State, Engr. Ibrahim Usman, explained that the project, which is located on the Mambila Plateau, commenced on January 13, 2025, and is scheduled for completion by July 12, 2027.

He disclosed that as of January 2026, overall progress stood at about 20.76 per cent, with key components recording between 25 and 30 per cent completion.

Also speaking, the Human Resource Manager of SKECC Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the project, Mr Mathew Legacy, said the company remains committed to quality delivery despite challenges posed by difficult terrain and heavy rainfall.

He noted that prolonged rains have affected construction timelines but assured that standards would not be compromised.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Area, Hon. Paul Ngantem, described the project as transformative for daily life and economic activity across the plateau.

On the Bali–Serti–Gembu Road, stretching approximately 235 kilometres, being executed by S.C.C Nigeria Limited, the contractor described it as a critical transport artery and the only major route linking the Mambila Plateau and the Cameroon border.

Usman said that the project is one of many road interventions that are being funded under the NNPCL Tax Credit Scheme.

According to him, the corridor begins at Bali Roundabout and extends to Gembu, traversing lowlands and the mountainous terrain of the Mambila Plateau.

He said that the Bali–Serti section has largely been completed with asphalt, while road markings and finishing touches are still in progress.

Also speaking, the Zonal Manager of S.C.C Nigeria Limited, Mr Michael Rolbin, highlighted the technical challenges of the hilly areas and priority attention being given to slope stabilisation and protective works to ensure the safety of motorists.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Works has commissioned the special intervention on failed sections caused by flooding along Jalingo -Mutum Biyu- Tella-Wukari Road section 11 in Taraba State.

The Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engr. Ibrahim Usman, who described the road as very critical, said it would boost economic activities along the corridor.

Commissioning the project, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba State Council, Comrade Mathew Eliud Jen, appreciated the Federal Government for its intervention in the state.