Abuja Residents Groan Under Heat, Power Outages

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are groaning under the combined weight of intense heat and persistent power outages, saying the situation has made restful sleep almost impossible.

A cross-section of residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja described the current weather conditions as unbearable, noting that the epileptic power supply across many communities has worsened their plight.

In areas such as Kubwa, Orozo, and Kuje, residents have reported irregular electricity supply for months, forcing families to endure long, hot nights without fans, air conditioners, or other cooling devices.

Ms Edna Awe, a resident of Kubwa, said the unstable power supply in her area has left her exhausted and frustrated, as the intense heat has made sleeping a daily struggle.

Awe said that power has not been stable in her area for months, adding that she has been unable to sleep comfortably due to the unbearable weather conditions.

“I am appealing to the authorities concerned with power supply that they should try to do something about this pathetic situation,”

“The regulatory agencies must check the activities of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to ensure that consumers get value for their money,” she said.

Mr Samuel Odey, also a resident of Kubwa, expressed deep concern over the persistent electricity challenges, emphasising that nearly every aspect of modern life depends on a stable power supply.

He described the situation as alarming, noting that most daily activities revolve around electricity and that its absence disrupts virtually everything.

According to him, life becomes significantly difficult without power.

He explained that even while at home, he is unable to relax or carry out basic tasks because there is no electricity.

Odey described the situation as a wake-up call to the government and other stakeholders in the power sector, urging them to take urgent and decisive action to ensure a steady and reliable electricity supply.

Similarly, Mrs Vivian Olotu, who lives in the Orozo community, said power supply in her area is highly inconsistent.

She explained that residents sometimes go two to three days without electricity, a situation that has become particularly distressing due to the intense heat.

She lamented that children are unable to sleep comfortably at night.

“Even, when families resort to using generators, the noise makes it difficult to rest.

“I am appealing to the government to make every possible effort to address the longstanding problems facing the power sector,” she said.

Mr Udo Asuquo, also a resident of Orozo, said the inadequate power supply is taking a toll on both his health and his small business.

He revealed that the intense heat and lack of electricity prevented him from sleeping well, which in turn affected his ability to concentrate.

Asuquo added that the little business he relied on to feed his family suffered because there was no stable electricity to run it properly.

“The situation, is deeply troubling and leaves me uncertain about what steps to take next,” he said.

In Kuje, Mrs Angela Pam described the heat as severe and overwhelming.

She said that at times, members of her household are forced to remain in their corridor until about 1 a.m. just to get some fresh air before going indoors.

Pam noted that the practice exposed them to security risks, given the prevailing safety concerns in the country.

Like other residents, she appealed for urgent intervention to ensure a steady and reliable electricity supply.

Meanwhile, the AEDC had attributed the persistent poor power supply to low power generation currently being experienced nationwide.

The reason given by the AEDC for the power situation, notwithstanding, residents have continued to call for swift and sustainable solutions to ease their hardship.



