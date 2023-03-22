General Elections: Lagos LP Guber Candidate Rhodes-Vivour To Provide Financial Assistance To Injured Supporters

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said he would provide financial assistance to all those injured during the 2023 general elections in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour asked all those who were assaulted to fill incident form via grvcares2023.com with proof of pictures or videos.

The LP governorship candidate who noted that election is not war, said that he has been reaching out to those who were injured during the elections.

He said that he has also been reaching out to the families of those he alleged were killed during the elections.

“I have not abandoned Lagosians, please if you were assaulted during the 2023 elections please fill this incident form along with your proof be it pictures or videos. We are most importantly providing financial assistance to those injured,” Rhodes-Vivour tweeted on Wednesday via his Twitter handle @GRVlagos.

“Elections are not war. Governance should be about protecting not shedding the blood of those you are meant to serve.

“I’ve spent the last days reaching out, attending to & making sure those hurt by the violence unleashed by the ruling party got treatment.

“It’s also been process of tragedy, we have been reaching out to the families of those who lost their lives for simply wanting to exercise their civic duty by voting on Saturday, which the ruling party deemed it fit to unleash violence on their own constituents,” he added.

The 2023 general elections in the state were characterized by violence, massive low turnout of voters, voter intimidation and voter suppression. There were reports of violence in Amuwo Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo LGAs, among others.

There were also lots of ethnic slurs before, during and after the elections, which has led to tensions rising in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour who polled 312,329 in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state lost to the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu who got 762,134 votes to emerge winner.