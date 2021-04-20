George Floyd: Nigeria Can Learn From How Video, Picture Evidence Led To Coviction Of Chauvin Derek–Joe Abbah

Late George Floyd got justice on Tuesday when a United States jury convicted Derek Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer, on three count charge of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the said officer was seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

He eventually died after the incident in 2020, which led to serious demonstrations across the country.

Our correspondent observed that when the matter was brought before the jury, the prosecution and defense lawyers used video and picture evidence of the incident to argue their case.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, had in one of the video analysis (which showed about four police officers struggling with a handcuffed Floyd), told the jury that Chauvin acted as a police officer should act.

The prosecution also relied on the video and pictures of the scene to press home his case.

The jury which had retired on Monday to take a look at all the evidence and argument, placed a guilty verdict of Chauvin.

Following the development, George Floyd supporters were seen rejoicing (while some were crying) around the court due to the justice meted out to Floyd.

Various U.S. governors also lauded the verdict.

Reacting to the development, a former Head of the Nigeria Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Joe Abbah, noted how the video evidence was relied upon by both counsels in their argument.

He advised that authorities in Nigeria should also learn from the Chauvin trial.

“With the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case, I look forward to a time when the actions of Nigerian police officers will be captured on bodycams and their superiors will not suppress the evidence but will even come out to testify against bad eggs. One day,” he tweeted.