GHANA: Central Bank Governor Accused Of Printing Money ‘Without Approval’

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Leader of the minority group in Ghana’s parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has explained the reason his colleagues led thousands of Ghanaians Tuesday to protest the deplorable economic situation of the country and their demand for the resignation of the Central Bank Governor, Ernest Addison.

On Tuesday, Ghanaians trooped out to streets in the country’s capital, Accra, and were seen heading towards the Bank of Ghana.

Advertisement

The demonstrations followed recent ones that were staged to express dissatisfaction with the rate of unemployment and rising cost of living.

Today’s protest saw the demonstors in their numbers storm the central bank’s head office while the police were on ground.

Speaking to the press, Forson said the minority group resolved to stage a protest because the apex bank governor approved the printing of money without parliament’s approval.

“He also embarked on a new headquarters building amidst the economic hardship,” he added.