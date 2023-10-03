JUST IN: Police Arrest Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Death

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of Marlian Records label boss, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, in connection with the mysterious death of his former signee, Mohbad.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced Naira Marley’s detention in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…” said Hundeyin.

The development came moments after Naira Marley announced in a tweet that he had returned to the country to assist the police with their investigations into Mohbad’s death.

The singer said he will assist authorities in their bid to unravel the circumstances behind Mohbad’s death.

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail,” he posted.

Recall that the singer had earlier promised to return to the country to clear his name.

Naira Marley had raised concerns about his safety, claiming that the real culprit behind Mohbad’s death was trying to implicate him and have him “lynched”.

The police had on Friday arrested Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, in connection with Mohbad’s death.