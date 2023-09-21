Ghana Plans To Sell Electricity To Nigeria

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hanson Monney, the Head of the Generation and Transmission Unit at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana has said that the country will soon begin sale of electricity to Nigeria.

Advertisement

Monney said this in Lagos during a presentation at the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit.

Monney said Ghana is implementing policies that would help it achieve “100 per cent universal energy access”.

“So, we are working on all these things to make sure that the power system of Ghana continues to be as good as it is or even better, and then, maybe, we can be exporting more to our big brothers in Nigeria when the grid is finally settled.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, this is an overview of the Ghana power system and challenges.”

Nigeria is facing large-scale power issues which is discouraging investments in the country.

Advertisement

This year alone, the national grid has collapsed twice and in 2022, the grid collapsed over eight times.

Power generation fell to 4,150 Mega Watts on September 16 from Over 4,500MW.