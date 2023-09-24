Ghana Police Apologise To Citizens After 3-Day Protests Over High Cost Of Living

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ghana Police Service has apologised to citizens following developments associated with the 3-day (Thursday to Saturday) protests against the high cost of living in the country organized by the Democracy Hub Group.

Advertisement

The country’s Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, disclosed in a statement tweeted by the service on Saturday that as the demonstrations ended, the police were looking forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering fruitful engagement in the future.

Ansah-Akrofi, in a bid to douse further tension among the citizens, explained that the police service were not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate.

The statement posted via its X (formerly Twitter) reads in part, “Following the end of the three-day demonstration by the above-mentioned group, the Police would like to express gratitude to members of the public, especially those in Accra, for their support and understanding while we worked within our mandate to maintain law and order during the demonstration.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular hold ups during the demonstration.”

The ACP urged the general public to continue to partner with the police as they work towards deepening democratic credentials and maintaining peace and security in Ghana.

Advertisement

Recall that Ghanians during the 3-day #OccupyJulorbi House campaign, had trooped out with placards insisting they wanted better standards of living from the ruling class.

“We are only being Ghanaians. All we need is food, water, clothes. We want to be able to take care of our mothers and our fathers,” one of the democracy hub activists, Debora Enyonam Dabor, had told a crowd during the demonstration.

The demonstrators were heading towards the federal government’s Golden Jubilee House, but the police dispersed them.

On September 21, about 50 protestors were reportedly arrested by the police.

The West African nation had previously secured a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to boost the country’s economic activities.

Advertisement

But the protesters maintained that necessary positive changes were yet to reflect in Ghana.