INTERVIEW: I Can Give Up Anything To Work As Air Hostess — Aviation College Graduate

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Ruth Yakubu, a graduate from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State, spoke on what motivated her to pursue the cabin crew course. The interview focused on issues around safety in the Nigerian airspace and the importance of aviation professionals in the industry, among other issues

EXCERPTS…

What motivated you to enrolling in the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology?

We graduated on the 5th of August. I graduated from the flying school after undergoing a cabin crew course for 10 weeks. So, I am now a certified graduate from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, and a licensed cabin crew member. What really inspired me to come down and take this course was many years ago—I think over 10 years ago. Whenever I pass through the road that leads to Sokoto and I see the aircraft at the gate, there’s this passion I derive, and like something told me eventually to come to the school and study one day.

This is what I have been really wishing for. Whenever I see pictures of flight attendants and pilots, you know, there’s this hunger for me to fly too, and the opportunity came. One of my instructors came to my church to sensitize us regarding flight attendants. And then that was how I got to know about the institute and how I’d be able to come to sit for the exams, interviews, and all the other processes that would make me qualify for the course. Eventually, after my service here in 2021, I was able to secure the form, and then, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and all of that, we couldn’t come for the course, not until now.

What did you learn during the ten weeks and is the period enough for an average student?

It was a very hectic one because personally, I’ve never had any knowledge of the aircraft, and then coming to get trained initially, it was devastating and demoralizing because the training lasted for just 10 weeks. But during that particular short period, we had to learn everything. We had the pool session where you learn swimming, and then the evacuation, and then so much in the training. Safety is involved in our job; it’s all about the safety of the aircraft, your passengers, yourself, and the crew members. So, imagine the safety of all of these people and equipment in your own hands. You have to be ready mentally and emotionally, like you just have to give it your all.

Within 10 weeks, we were able to learn a lot about the aircraft—about the terminals, the entire airport, you know, like everything that surrounds flying—except that obviously it’s not our job to learn how to fly the plane. But at some point, we have to, and there are some aspects where you need to know a little about the cockpit.

Did you think about the safety of the aviation sector having witnessing a series of crashes and the recent incidents of planes skidding off the runways before you decided to be a crew member?

Well, I must say that when you’re passionate about a career or whatever you really are passionate about, despite the pros and cons, you don’t really stick to the disadvantages of whatever you desire to do. But you actually focus on the impact it will have on humanity. There must be those who are ready to give themselves as, should I say, sacrificial lamb so that others would benefit. Well, if people like us don’t get into the industry, how would passengers come to fly? How would people travel by air? Would there be air transport? That’s the question.

If there are no people who are willing to give themselves to the job, if there are no pilots, if there are no flight attendants, and if there are no aircraft engineers, would people travel by air? That’s the question. So, there must be sets of people who are willing to give themselves, at least for all. We have been trained for it, and we are ready to give ourselves to the job at all costs. It doesn’t matter what the turbulence is, whatever that comes out, we are ready for it.

Are you aware that married female crew members observe bonds not to get pregnant when they are employed, and in some airlines, the bond goes up to three years?

Of course, for you as a crew, there are bonds to observe that prohibit you from getting pregnant for a certain period. Well, like I told you, everything comes with sacrifice, and before enrolling in this course, I already knew a little about what it entails. I had to meet mentors who told me the hazards, and then in the course of our training, our instructors made some expositions based on their flying experiences about the hazards involved. Like you said, pregnancy—sure, it’s not possible for you to be pregnant, and then you want to fly all through the period of your pregnancies.

There’s a limit to you flying, actually, when you get pregnant. So, it’s about sacrifice. If I am employed as a crew member, I am ready to stay three years, or thereabouts, without a child; of course, that is what I am passionate about. So, I’m ready to sacrifice anything just to be in the industry. You know, it’s not like I’m not going to get pregnant eventually, but I will. I have to follow the procedures and regulations involved in getting pregnant and even getting entangled with someone. Everything I have to do right now has to be planned in accordance with my career.

There are cases of female crew members finding it difficult to conceive when they are ready to get pregnant due to the health hazards of the profession. Does it border you?

Well, like I said, flying comes with a lot of hazards and sacrifices. Of course, some people have experienced that, but let me tell you, others haven’t. My instructors have kids. So, everything is possible.

Female cabin crew members are easy targets for male passengers and a lot of them fall victim to abuse. How will you handle such pressures from male counterparts?

As it is right now, due to past experiences in the aviation industry, we have regulations guiding us. These regulations have been put in place to safeguard and protect our interests. Female licensed flight attendants are unique. So, it’s only in Nigeria that we are not valued or considered as people of high esteem. But when you go outside the world, it happens, but it’s not so common, like over here.

So, we have regulations guiding us, and then you could get arrested, like when you hit a flight attendant in sensitive areas or use some insulting words and all of that. We have regulations guiding us. So, it’s not like before, where you do whatever you want to do as a passenger and get away with it. No, this time around, there are regulations guiding us. You could get arrested and jailed if you carry out an assault on a flight attendant.

Personally, I have set some rules for myself in order to protect my personal interests, despite the regulations guiding my career. So, there are people to whom I wouldn’t really make myself available just to avoid being hurt.

Despite the regulations guiding us, you know, you have to work on yourself to avoid being abused emotionally or taken advantage of by male passengers.

Who are your role models in your chosen career and what do you hope to achieve in your chosen profession?

My instructors are my role models. They are four in number: Hajia Zainab Kawu, Mr Alhassan, Mrs. Aisha Helen Olorufemi, and Mrs. Uchenna. These people are amazing. I will say that they brought out the best in me and I must commend them for being superb. They taught me everything I need to know in the industry with regard to this job. They did not hide anything. I learned a lot from their experiences. I must say that I’m really glad I met with them. These are well-trained professionals. Some of them were trained outside the country, some of them were trained in Nigeria, and they’ve flown with different airlines. Hajia Zainab Kawu is my best. She worked with Max Air and Chanchangi Airlines. She has trained some students in Qatar and the Emirates.

I really want to reach the peak of this career and also ensure that any time I fly, the passengers entrusted to me get the best comfort and the flying experience they ever desired.