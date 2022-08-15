Ghana President Advises Officers On Traffic Etiquette As Police Acquire 1,500 Motorbikes

95 SHARES Share Tweet

Ghana president, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo on Monday presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Police Service.

He disclosed this via his official Facebook page.

He stated that his administration plans increasing the motorbikes to 5,000 by end of 2022, ensuring that every single community in Ghana benefits from the enhanced community policing model.

He wrote, ” It is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the Service continue to effect its mandate of maintaining law and order, and protecting lives and property.

“I assure the Police Administration that this is just the beginning.

“Government will increase the number of motorbikes presented by Government to five thousand (5,000) by the end of next year.”

Furthermore, he urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that no community is left out in the distribution of the bikes, adding that the Police Service should prioritise areas with critical security concerns.

“I entreat officers who will use these bikes to take good care of them but, more importantly, to pay particular attention to their safety and the safety of other road users while on the road, ” he added.

Ghana is a West African country neighboring Nigeria.