‘God Bless You Miraculously’, Mbaka Writes Congregants Ahead Sunday Mass

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, Thursday, invited members of his congregation to his first Mass on Oct 2, 2022 following the lifting of the ban on his ministry by the Catholic bishop of Enugu.

Mbaka is the founder of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria located at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike, in Enugu.

In his first reaction after the reopening, Mbaka invited his faithful via his Facebook page to his first Mass, wishing them miraculous blessings.

He wrote, “Dear Adorers, to the glory of God, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen starts on Sunday 2nd October, 2022 with 10am Mass at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, Iji Nike, Emene Enugu State.

“God bless you miraculously as you come to worship God with us.”

The ministry was suspended on June 18, 2022 by Bishop Callistus Onaga following Mbaka’s political statements, including predicting election victories as well as castigating those that might not be in his good book.

The most prominent is his description of Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, as stingy.

