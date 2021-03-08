Gov Ugwuanyi Administration To Construct First Flyover Project, Shuts Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-Junction

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Monday, launched its first flyover bridge, located at Abakpa Nike/Nike Lake/T-junction road in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the flag-off, the commissioner for works and infrastructure, Enugu State, Engr Greg Nnaji, said the project informed the shutting down of the ever-busy road effective midnight of Monday, March 8.

The state commissioner for information, Mr Chidi Aroh, during the event, said all was set for the commencement of the project, adding that the contractor had assured that the job would be delivered before the end of 2021.

Works Commissioner Greg Nnaji said the contractor had been fully mobilized, pointing out that five roads had been designated for diversions.

He listed the road networks to include Abakpa Nike last bus stop-Oda Ngene-Umuchigbo-Nike Harmony Estate Adoration Road junction; Bishop Shanahan-Ugbene 11-Ugbo Ndafe-Ama Owelle-Alulu-Nkwor Nike junction, and Emene-Adoration Ministries Pilgrimage Centre-Harmony Estate-Umuchigbo bye-pass.

He said others were Abakpa Nike road-Liberty junction-Ogwuagor-Uzo Aku Layout- Umuchigbo Harmony Estate Adoration Pilgrimage Centre, and Nike Lake road-Ugwueke junction-Igwe Edward Nnaji Palace-Enugu East Development Centre-Amangwu Umuenwene-Oda Ngene-Umuchigbo Harmony Estate Adoration Pilgrimage Centre.

Aroh said the state government had erected road signs and billboards to redirect motorists and road users accordingly in the affected areas.

In his words, “Part of our responsibilities is to once more inform the people that we are shutting down this road by 12 midnight; we have created five diversions; the announcements have been there on the radio. At the point of each diversion, we have put road signs. We are not stopping at that, we are going to put bigger billboards. We are going to ensure that our people don’t suffer too much while this massive work is going on.”

The works commissioner, Greg Nnaji, said, “Our responsibility in the next 48 hours is to ensure that work starts in earnest. Three links to T-junction would be closed by 12 midnight; a part of why we are here is to see the preparedness of the contractor. Over there, you can see the concrete blockages; by tomorrow the actual setting out will begin.

“It is a state-of-the-arts bridge, and we can’t wait any longer to have it. The state government has been very proactive in planning for this construction. Mid-last year, we commissioned the first by-pass, Nike Road by-pass. It is in anticipation that we will do this project. From just after Nike road, you head for Umuchigbo, Harmony Estate layout, Adoration Pilgrimage Centre and Orie Emene. It is one of the major roads that will take traffic, especially articulated vehicles. We advise all articulated vehicles to take that route.

“Then, if you are coming from NOWAS, get to Zenith Bank, UBA, you go left, then at a roundabout, you turn and hit Dental Technology, then you tee-off to Bishop Shanahan; that is on the left axis. You now meet Ugbene 2, Ugbo Ndafe, then to the local government headquarters.

“If you are also coming from the Timber, we have recently put some culverts to ensure that people pass, in anticipation that this project will go through; when you pass through that place, you go through Igwe Edward Nnaji Palace; you now come to the Development Centre; you take the old road, and still hit Umuchigbo.

“If you are coming from Abakpa Nike, Nike Grammar School, you cross the bridge; you come to St Theresa’s; you tee-off to the right, to Ogwuago, from Ogwuago, you go down to Ugwuaku Layout; you are at the same Nike Lake Harmony bypass.”

The project manager of IDC, Mr Youssef Zghaib, said, “We were awarded this project with the duration of one year, but we promise to do our best to deliver within less than one year for sure. We don’t want to reach the deadline; with the promise that the funds are available, for sure we will try to deliver before the end of 2021. We deliver projects on time; we have the machines; what you see here is a very small sample of what you will see in the next two weeks.”

The chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Hon Alex Ugwu, thanked Gov Ugwuanyi for the landmark project. He said, “Gov Ugwuanyi has done all the needful. The contractor will now go to the site. Any structure he marks, we will inform the owner to remove it.”