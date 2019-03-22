Governor Demands Investigation Into Murder Of NSCDC Officer

Advertisement

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Ogar Jumbo Ochigbo, an Assistant Superintendent of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) who was allegedly murdered by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that the late Ochigbo was allegedly beaten to death before his wife and two children near Nyanya market, Abuja on Wednesday this week for violating traffic rules.

It was gathered that he made a U-turn at the wrong spot and was flagged by the police officers on duty in the area. Ochigbo, who identified himself as an officer, pleaded that he was rushing to drop his children in school.

Advertisement

However, all entreaties made by the deceased fell on deaf ears, as one of the police officers jumped on the bonnet of the vehicle, while the other one descended on him with a baton.

In a statement dated March 22, 2019 and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom condemned the killing of Mr Ochigbo, and called on the Police Inspector General to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

He described the act as barbaric, heartless, and a violation of the sanctity of human life.

He sympathized with Ochigbo’s wife and kids who went through the trauma of watching their father being murdered in cold blood.

The Governor wondered why officers of different security organisations instead of collaborating to ensure a safer society would engage in an action leading to the loss of life.

Advertisement

Governor Ortom commiserated with the Jumbo Ochigbo family, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the people of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state over the sad loss.