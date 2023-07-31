Governor Fintiri Eases Curfew In Adamawa From 6am – 6pm, Condemns Looting Of Warehouses

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Government has eased the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed across the 21 local governments in the state.

Recall THE WHISTLER had reported on Sunday how the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri declared a curfew on the state over the lawless activities of some youths who broke into people’s shops and looted goods.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, during an inspection tour at NEMA warehouse PZ roundabout in Jimeta, condemned the looting of warehouses within the state by some youths.

He appealed to citizens to have trust in his government, “once the parpalliative arrives they will be given out accordingly,” he said.

He had also noted that the curfew would be reviewed hourly and ensure that the rights of the citizens are not infringed upon, adding that the government is mindful of the hardship the citizens are passing through.

In a new development contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the state officials in the early hours of Monday, made up of security chiefs and government officials led by the Deputy Governor, reviewed the curfew.

Addressing the Press shortly after the meeting, the Deputy Governor announced that the curfew has been reviewed from 6pm to 6am.

She added that it will be reviewed hourly while authorities will maintain an increased security presence to ensure compliance to government’s directive and that criminals do not disrupt the peace of the state.

Farauta also urged parents to send their children and wards to school as well as the reopen their businesses premises.

She however warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

“The government will not fold its arms and allow miscreants disrupt the peace of the State,” she said.