World Cup: Super Falcons Advance To Knockout Stage After Stalemate With Ireland

Football
By Martins Ayotunde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have advanced to the round of 16 games in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup following a goalless draw with Ireland.

Nigeria qualified as 2nd in Group B after securing 5 points in three games. The Super Falcons played a goalless draw in their opening game against canada and defeated co-hosts Australia in the second group game.

Nigeria only needed a point from the final game following Australia’s 4-nil victory over Canada.

The Super Falcons are the first African team to qualify for the next round after keeping an unbeaten record throughout the group stage. They will play England, Denmark or China in the round of 16 clash on Monday 7th August, 2023.

