BREAKING: Drama As Senate Screens Wike

There was mild drama on Monday during the screening of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom, for his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who was invited to the podium at exactly 13:51 pm, quickly recognised the three senators representing Rivers in the 10th senate before introducing himself.

He said, “it’s not magic. What is important is commitment.

“I can tell you in my second tenure, I never left my state, I slept in my state to solve the problem of my state.

“That’s why when I was leaving, my people brought out their wrapper for me to walk on.

“Till 27 of May, I was commissioning projects.

“For nominating me (and) if I am confirmed, I will perform in whatever capacity I serve”.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while speaking called Wike “Governor Emeritus ” and was brimming with passion as he was speaking.

He asked Wike if he would have an open door policy if he’s confirmed as Minister and would he align for proper oversight from the national assembly.

But it was when Akpabio inquired if the members had “questions for the nominee or we just asked him to take a bow and go” that drama started.

There was a uproar from the floor that he must not take a bow and go.

Following rejection of “take a bow and go” submission from Akpabio, there were few questions including a senator from Rivers State who said, “Wike is our best.”

Afterwards, Akpabio referred the members to read further details about Wike while directing Wike to “Take a bow and go.”

At this point there was no protest and the former Rivers State Governor, left the podium and exited the red chamber.